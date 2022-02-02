Financial Sector Update for 02/02/2022: PYPL, CB, APAM, SAN

Financial stocks were in search for direction in the lead up to Wednesday's market open as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was up 0.1% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) dipped 0.3% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) gained 0.1%.

In company news, PayPal (PYPL) plunged nearly 19% after reporting Q4 adjusted profit of $1.11 per share, up from $1.08 during the prior-year quarter, while revenue rose to $6.92 billion from $6.12 billion the year earlier.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) rose 2.8% after reporting Q4 adjusted net income of $1.29 per share, compared with $1.06 the year before. Meanwhile, revenue totaled $351 million compared with $261.1 million.

Banco Santander (SAN) reported Q4 underlying earnings of 0.12 euros ($0.14) per share, up from 0.07 euros a year earlier. Shares of the Spanish lender advanced 1.1%.

Chubb (CB) posted Q4 core operating income of $3.81 per share, up from $3.18 a year earlier. The insurance company was inactive recently.

