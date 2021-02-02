Financial Sector Update for 02/02/2021: GBL,VRTS,TW,NDAQ,WDR

Banking
Financial stocks extended their Tuesday advance in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 2.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 2.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1.0%.

In company news, GAMCO Investors (GBL) climbed 3.6% after reporting Q4 net income of $0.74 per share, down compared with its $0.91 per share profit during the same quarter in 2019 while revenue for the asset manager increased 16.3% year-over-year to $71.3 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) climbed over 6.7% after Tuesday reporting non-GAAP Q4 net income of $5.15 per share, improving on a $4.32 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.14 per share. Revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31 increased 17.4% over the same quarter in 2019, rising to $171.6 million.

Tradeweb Markets (TW) rose 2.2% after the electronic trading company said it was buying Nasdaq's (NDAQ) US fixed income trading platform for $190 million in cash. TradeWeb said it expects the acquired unit, formerly known as eSpeed and which will become part of its Dealerweb division, to increase its non-GAAP net income during 2021. Nasdaq shares were trading 2.8% higher this afternoon.

To the downside, Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) declined fractionally after Tuesday reporting non-GAAP net income of $0.41 per share, down from $0.51 per share during the final three months of 2019 and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting the asset manager to earn $0.44 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, excluding one-time items.

