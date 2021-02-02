Financial Sector Update for 02/02/2021: BX, BR, IBTX, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Banking
Financial stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by over 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up more than 3% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 3% lower.

Blackstone Group (BX) was up more than 1% after saying its private equity funds have struck a deal to acquire Interior Logic Group Holdings from Littlejohn & Co., Platinum Equity and other investors for about $1.6 billion.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) was advancing by over 4% as it reported adjusted fiscal Q2 earnings of $0.73 per share, up from $0.53 per share in the previous-year quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting adjusted EPS of $0.69.

Independent Bank (IBTX) was unchanged after posting Q4 adjusted net income of $1.34 per diluted share, up from $1.32 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected adjusted diluted EPS of $1.32.

