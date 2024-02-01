News & Insights

Banking
OCSL

Financial Sector Update for 02/01/2024: OCSL, DB, BFST

February 01, 2024 — 01:56 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were decreasing in Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index fractionally lower and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.2% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.9%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was down 1.6% to $42,849, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell 8.9 basis points to 3.88%.

In economic news, US initial jobless claims rose to 224,000 during the week ended Jan. 27 from an upwardly revised 215,000 in the previous week, compared with expectations for a decline to 212,000 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Separately, the Institute for Supply Management's US manufacturing index rose to 49.1 in January from a revised 47.1 in December, compared with expectations for 47.2 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) shares dropped 5%. The firm reported fiscal Q1 adjusted net investment income Thursday of $0.57 per share, down from $0.61 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.61.

Deutsche Bank (DB) said it is cutting about 3,500 jobs in its non-client-facing units to reduce costs amid its Q4 results. Its shares rose more than 5%.

Business First Bancshares (BFST) said Thursday it agreed to buy Waterstone, a provider of lending services to community banks and small businesses. Business First shares fell 1.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OCSL
DB
BFST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.