Financial Sector Update for 02/01/2024: OCSL, DB, BFST

Financial stocks were decreasing in Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index fractionally lower and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.2% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.9%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was down 1.6% to $42,849, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell 8.9 basis points to 3.88%.

In economic news, US initial jobless claims rose to 224,000 during the week ended Jan. 27 from an upwardly revised 215,000 in the previous week, compared with expectations for a decline to 212,000 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Separately, the Institute for Supply Management's US manufacturing index rose to 49.1 in January from a revised 47.1 in December, compared with expectations for 47.2 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) shares dropped 5%. The firm reported fiscal Q1 adjusted net investment income Thursday of $0.57 per share, down from $0.61 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.61.

Deutsche Bank (DB) said it is cutting about 3,500 jobs in its non-client-facing units to reduce costs amid its Q4 results. Its shares rose more than 5%.

Business First Bancshares (BFST) said Thursday it agreed to buy Waterstone, a provider of lending services to community banks and small businesses. Business First shares fell 1.5%.

