Financial Sector Update for 02/01/2024: AFL, OCSL, DB, BFST

Financial stocks were advancing in late Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) fractionally higher.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.7% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 1.5%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was rising 0.3% to $43,094, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell 10.4 basis points to 3.86%.

In economic news, US initial jobless claims rose to 224,000 during the week ended Jan. 27 from an upwardly revised 215,000 in the previous week, compared with expectations for a decline to 212,000 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Separately, the Institute for Supply Management's purchasing managers' index rose to 49.1 in January from a revised 47.1 in December, compared with expectations for 47.2 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Aflac (AFL) shares tumbled 10.7% after it reported late Wednesday Q4 adjusted earnings and sales that fell from a year ago and missed market expectations.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) shares dropped nearly 8%. The firm reported fiscal Q1 adjusted net investment income Thursday of $0.57 per share, down from $0.61 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.61.

Deutsche Bank (DB) said it is cutting about 3,500 jobs in its non-client-facing units to reduce costs amid its Q4 results. Its shares rose 5.8%.

Business First Bancshares (BFST) said Thursday it agreed to buy Waterstone, a provider of lending services to community banks and small businesses. Business First shares fell nearly 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.