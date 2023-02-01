Financial Sector Update for 02/01/2023: SYF,CB,CWK

Financial stocks were moderately lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) both slipping 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 0.5% and The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was sinking 0.9%.

Bitcoin was declining 0.6% to $23,007, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was falling 6.6 basis points to 3.463% ahead of the Federal Open Markets Committee meeting with the rate-setting panel expected to increase the federal funds rate by 25 basis points.

In company news, Synchrony Financial (SYF) fell 5.7% after the financial services company disclosed plans for a $750 million offering of 7.25% subordinated notes maturing in 2033.

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) slid 4.8% after Wolfe Research Wednesday cut its stock rating for the commercial real estate services company to peer perform from outperform.

Chubb (CB) declined 5.7% after the insurance carrier late Tuesday reported core Q4 operating earnings that trailed estimates by analysts.

