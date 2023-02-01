Financial Sector Update for 02/01/2023: EEFT,SYF,CB,CWK

Financial stocks turned moderately higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) gaining 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was surging by 2.2% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was ahead by 1.1%.

Bitcoin was advancing 1.9% to $23,546, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was falling 13.2 basis points to 3.397% after the Federal Open Markets Committee, as expected, increased the federal funds rate by 25 basis points.

In company news, Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) rose 2.4% after the payments processor Wednesday said Paga Aqui Servicios Solfin will use Euronet's Ren payments platform as it expands to other countries in Central America from its current base in Costa Rica and Guatemala. Financial terms weren't disclosed.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) fell 3.7% after the financial services company disclosed plans for a $750 million offering of 7.25% subordinated notes maturing in 2033.

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) slid 1.4% after Wolfe Research Wednesday cut its stock rating for the commercial real estate services company to peer perform from outperform.

Chubb (CB) declined 5.6% after the insurance carrier late Tuesday reported core Q4 operating earnings that trailed estimates by analysts.

