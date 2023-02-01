Banking
BBVA

Financial Sector Update for 02/01/2023: BBVA, KKR, NMR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

February 01, 2023 — 09:13 am EST

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Wednesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was 0.63% lower recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down more than 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was over 1% higher.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) was nearly 4% higher after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of 0.25 euros ($0.27) per share, up from 0.19 euros a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 0.23 euros.

KKR (KKR) will make an investment in Groundworks, a foundation repair and water management services company, the two companies said. KKR was marginally lower recently.

Nomura Holdings (NMR) reported fiscal Q3 net income of 21.51 Japanese yen ($0.0077) per diluted share, up from 19.07 yen a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of 19.95 yen. Nomura Holdings was 0.7% lower in recent premarket activity.

