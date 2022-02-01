Financial Sector Update for 02/01/2022: UBS,LDI,KMPR

Banking
Financial stocks were advancing moderately in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.4% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.8%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 1.1%.

Bitcoin was 0.9% higher at $38,770, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was little changed at 1.789%.

In company news, UBS (UBS) added 8.2% after the Swiss financial services company reported Q4 net income of $0.38 per share, down from $0.44 per share during the year-ago quarter but still topping the single-analyst estimate looking for a $0.27 per share profit, according to Capital IQ.

Kemper (KMPR) declined 13% after the property and casualty insurance company late Monday reported a non-GAAP Q4 loss of $2.05 per share, reversing a $1.59 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2020 and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a loss of $0.28 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, excluding one-time items.

LoanDepot (LDI) fell hard on Tuesday, at one point sinking 14.5% to a record low of $4.01 a share, after the mortgage loan origination and servicing company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.09 per share, missing Wall Street consensus estimates expecting a $0.16 per share adjusted profit. Revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31 also dropped almost 46% from year-ago levels to $705 million, although it narrowly topped the $704.2 million analyst mean. LoanDepot shares were nearly 10% lower in recent trade.

