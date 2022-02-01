Financial Sector Update for 02/01/2022: UBS, BR, LDI, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Banking
Financial stocks were declining premarket Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently down by 0.13%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.05% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down by 0.27%.

UBS (UBS) gained more than 6% even as it reported Q4 diluted earnings of $0.38 per share, down from $0.44 per share a year earlier. Analysts' estimates were not immediately available for comparison.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) advanced by more than 4% after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.82 per diluted share, up from $0.73 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.84.

LoanDepot (LDI) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.09 per diluted share. The company provided no comparison figures for a year earlier, as its shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Feb. 11, 2021. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $0.16. LoanDepot was recently off by 14%.

