Financial Sector Update for 02/01/2021: SBT,CURO,OXLC,MARA

Financial stocks extended their Monday advance, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.5% this afternoon while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 2.0%.

In company news, Sterling Bancorp (SBT) was 2.6% higher, recovering from a nearly 2% slide earlier Monday after swinging to a surprise Q4 net loss of $0.23 per share compared with its $0.28 per share profit during the final three months of 2019 and missing the two-analyst consensus call expecting a $0.01 per share profit for the three months ended Dec. 31. Revenue fell 20.4% from year-ago levels to $25.7 million, also narrowly trailing the $25.9 million analyst mean.

Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) climbed 5.4% despite the specialty investment firm Monday reporting a drop in its net investment income to $0.37 per share during its fiscal Q3 ended Dec. 31, down from $0.62 per share during the same period in 2019. Net asset value declined 20.1% year-over-year $5.44 per share while total investment income slipped 3.1% to $31.4 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

Curo Group Holdings (CURO) rose 20% after the consumer lender Monday announced its $85 million acquisition of privately held Flexiti Financial, a Canadian provider of point-of-sale consumer loans. The deal is expected to close during the current quarter ending March 31 and also includes $36 million in milestone payments based on its risk-adjusted revenue and origination milestones over the next two years.

Among decliners, Marathon Patent Group (MARA) was ending fractionally lower, giving back a 2% gain earlier Monday that followed the company saying it was shipping 4,000 Antminer S-19 Pro ASIC miners produced by Bitmain to its bitcoin mining facility in Hardin, Mont. Once deployed, Marathon said it will be operating a total of 6,560 miners and generating 688 petahashes per second, or 256% above current levels.

