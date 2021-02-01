Banking
Financial Sector Update for 02/01/2021: CURO,OXLC,MARA

Financial stocks were advancing briskly in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 0.6%.

In company news, Curo Group Holdings (CURO) rose almost 17% after the consumer lender Monday announced its $85 million acquisition of privately held Flexiti Financial, a Canadian provider of point-of-sale consumer loans. The deal is expected to close during the current quarter ending March 31 and also includes $36 million in milestone payments based on its risk-adjusted revenue and origination milestones over the next two years.

Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) climbed 5.2% despite the specialty investment firm Monday reporting a drop in its net investment income to $0.37 per share during its fiscal Q3 ended Dec. 31, down from $0.62 per share during the same period in 2019. Net asset value declined 20.1% year-over-year $5.44 per share while total investment income slipped 3.1% to $31.4 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

Among decliners, Marathon Patent Group (MARA) has turned fractionally lower, giving back a 2% gain earlier Monday that followed the company saying it was shipping 4,000 Antminer S-19 Pro ASIC miners produced by Bitmain to its bitcoin mining facility in Hardin, Mont. Once deployed, Marathon said it will be operating a total of 6,560 miners and generating 688 petahashes per second, or 256% above current levels.

