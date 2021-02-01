Financial Sector Update for 02/01/2021: CURO, PEBO, AON, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining in Monday's premarket trading with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by 0.8%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up more than 2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 2% lower.

CURO Group Holdings (CURO) was climbing past 4% amid a deal to acquire Canadian-based Flexiti, a provider of point-of-sale (POS) consumer financing solutions. Under the deal, Curo will acquire Flexiti for $85 million in cash at closing.

Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) was unchanged after announcing a new share buyback authorization of up to $30 million of its shares.

Aon (AON) said John Bruno has decided to step down as its chief operating officer, effective immediately. Aon was flat in recent trading.

