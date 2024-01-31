Financial Sector Update for 01/31/2024: NYCB, NMR, MA

Financial stocks were mixed in Wednesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index fell 0.2% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) gained 0.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) gained 1.7% to $43,649, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries dropped almost 9.7 basis points to 3.96%.

In economic news, ADP's monthly measure of private payrolls showed a 107,000 increase in January, below expectations compiled by Bloomberg for an increase of 150,000.

The US Federal Reserve will announce its rate decision at 2 pm ET, followed by Chair Jerome Powell's press conference at 2:30 pm. There's a 94% probability the Fed will leave its target rate unchanged at 5.25% to 5.5%, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

In corporate news, New York Community Bancorp's (NYCB) shares tumbled 37% after the company reported a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.27 per share, swinging from adjusted earnings of $0.25 a year earlier. The quarterly dividend was cut to $0.05 a share from $0.17 in the previous quarter.

Nomura (NMR) reported fiscal Q3 net income Wednesday of 16.10 Japanese yen ($0.11) per share, down from 21.51 yen a year earlier. Net revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was 400.23 billion yen, up from 393.66 billion yen a year earlier. The company also approved a stock buyback of 125 million shares. The stock jumped 13%.

Mastercard (MA) shares rose 1.3%. The company reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $3.18 per diluted share, up from $2.65 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.08. Net revenue for the quarter was $6.55 billion, up from $5.82 billion a year earlier. Analysts expected $6.48 billion. The company forecast robust consumer spending through 2024.

