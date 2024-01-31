Financial Sector Update for 01/31/2024: MA, BSBR, SAN, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Wednesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.3%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1.5% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 1.1% higher.

Mastercard (MA) was up 0.2% after it reported higher Q4 adjusted earnings and net revenue that also surpassed Capital IQ analysts' estimates.

Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) was falling past 3% after it reported a Q4 net profit of 2.20 billion Brazilian reais ($440 million), down from 2.73 billion reais in the prior quarter.

Banco Santander (SAN) was over 2% higher after it reported Q4 underlying earnings of 0.18 euros ($0.20) per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of 0.15 euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.