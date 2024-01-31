News & Insights

Banking
MA

Financial Sector Update for 01/31/2024: MA, BSBR, SAN, XLF, FAS, FAZ

January 31, 2024 — 09:21 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were declining premarket Wednesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.3%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1.5% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 1.1% higher.

Mastercard (MA) was up 0.2% after it reported higher Q4 adjusted earnings and net revenue that also surpassed Capital IQ analysts' estimates.

Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) was falling past 3% after it reported a Q4 net profit of 2.20 billion Brazilian reais ($440 million), down from 2.73 billion reais in the prior quarter.

Banco Santander (SAN) was over 2% higher after it reported Q4 underlying earnings of 0.18 euros ($0.20) per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of 0.15 euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MA
BSBR
SAN
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.