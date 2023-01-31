Financial Sector Update for 01/31/2023: MCO, NYCB, UBS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) advancing 0.3%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up nearly 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.7% lower.

Moody's (MCO) reported Q4 adjusted earnings Tuesday of $1.60 per diluted share, down from $2.33 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.47. Moody's was recently advancing by more than 1%.

New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.25 per diluted share, down from $0.31 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.26. New York Community Bancorp was over 2% higher in recent premarket activity.

UBS Group (UBS) reported Q4 earnings of $0.50 per diluted share, up from $0.38 a year earlier. UBS was recently down more than 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.