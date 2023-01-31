Financial Sector Update for 01/31/2023: CRVL,NYCB,FG

Financial stocks were moderately higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% while the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was up 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 3.5% and The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was ahead 1.3%. Data Tuesday showed US home prices in fell 0.6% during November from the previous month, according to S&P CoreLogic calculations.

Bitcoin was little changed at $23,172, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 1.6 basis points to 3.535% as the Federal Open Markets Committee Tuesday began its rate-setting discussions.

In company news, CorVel (CRVL) advanced 2.4% after the workers' compensation and business liability insurance broker reported higher net income and revenue in its fiscal Q3.

New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) gained 1.7% after reporting Q4 revenue jumped from a year earlier, topping expectations by analysts.

F&G Annuities & Life (FG) added 2.2% after the insurance and investment products company said it acquired a 49% stake in Syncis, a financial marketing company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.