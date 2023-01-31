Banking
CRVL

Financial Sector Update for 01/31/2023: CRVL,NYCB,FG

January 31, 2023 — 01:31 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were moderately higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% while the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was up 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 3.5% and The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was ahead 1.3%. Data Tuesday showed US home prices in fell 0.6% during November from the previous month, according to S&P CoreLogic calculations.

Bitcoin was little changed at $23,172, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 1.6 basis points to 3.535% as the Federal Open Markets Committee Tuesday began its rate-setting discussions.

In company news, CorVel (CRVL) advanced 2.4% after the workers' compensation and business liability insurance broker reported higher net income and revenue in its fiscal Q3.

New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) gained 1.7% after reporting Q4 revenue jumped from a year earlier, topping expectations by analysts.

F&G Annuities & Life (FG) added 2.2% after the insurance and investment products company said it acquired a 49% stake in Syncis, a financial marketing company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRVL
NYCB
FG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.