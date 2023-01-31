Financial Sector Update for 01/31/2023: APCX,CRVL,NYCB,FG

Banking
Financial Sector Update for 01/31/2023

Financial stocks added slightly to their earlier gains during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) both climbing 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 3.7% and The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was ahead 1.4%. Data Tuesday showed US home prices in fell 0.6% during November from the previous month, according to S&P CoreLogic calculations.

Bitcoin rose 1.7% to $23,106, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slid 2.2 basis points to 3.529% as the Federal Open Markets Committee Tuesday began its rate-setting discussions.

In company news, AppTech Payments (APCX) stumbled over 27% after the electronic transactions processor Tuesday priced a $5 million private placement of roughly 1.7 million common shares at $3 each, or 44% under Monday's closing price. The unnamed investor also received an equal number of 66-month warrants to buy an additional share exercisable at $4.64 per share.

To the upside, F&G Annuities & Life (FG) added 2% after the insurance and investment products company said it acquired a 49% stake in Syncis, a financial marketing company.

New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) gained 2.5% after reporting an increase in Q4 revenue to $577 million compared with $338 million in revenue during the year-ago period and topping the $409.5 million analyst mean.

CorVel (CRVL) advanced 3.2% after the workers' compensation and business liability insurance broker reported higher net income and revenue during its fiscal Q3 compared with year-ago levels.

