Financial Sector Update for 01/31/2022: PFG,DLO,GBOX,SAN,SC

Financial stocks eased slightly in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1.6% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 0.6%.

Bitcoin was 2% higher at $38,453 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was flat around 1.782%.

In company news, Principal Financial Group (PFG) rose 1% after increasing its stock buyback targets this year to between $2 billion and $2.3 billion from its previous forecast range of $800 million to $1 billion. Principal also said it has struck a deal with a Sixth Street affiliate to reinsure about $16 billion of Principal's in-force US retail fixed annuity and $9 billion of its universal life insurance with secondary guarantee blocks of business. The transactions are expected to boost its FY22 earnings, the company said.

DLocal (DLO) rose 15% after HSBC Monday raised its investment call for the Uruguay-based payments processor to buy from hold.

GreenBox POS (GBOX) added 4% after the blockchain-based payments company said an investor holding $100 million of its convertible notes agreed to accept $6.9 million payment in exchange for trimming the principal amount of the convertible notes by $6 million, extending the conversion date until May 2 and cutting the initial conversion price by 20% to $12 a share.

On the downside, Banco Santander (SAN) declined 1% after the Spanish financial services company Monday said it has completed its repurchase of all of the common shares of its former Santander Consumer USA Holdings (SC) affiliate at $41.50 per share.

