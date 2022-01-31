Financial Sector Update for 01/31/2022: FFWM, CS, SNBY, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Monday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently retreating by 0.44%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 1% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up almost 1%.

First Foundation (FFWM) reported Q4 earnings of $0.51 per diluted share, up from $0.50 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.21. First Foundation was recently down more than 1%.

Switzerland's Office of the Attorney General is seeking roughly 42.4 million Swiss francs ($45.5 million) in compensation from Credit Suisse Group (CS) over the bank's alleged role in a money-laundering case, Reuters reported, citing an e-mailed statement from a spokesperson for the Swiss Federal Criminal Court. Credit Suisse was marginally higher recently.

Signature Bank (SBNY) announced its collaboration with Brooklyn Legal Services Corporation A to distribute $100,000 in Federal Home Loan Bank of New York grants. Signature Bank was slightly lower in recent premarket activity.

