Banking
FFWM

Financial Sector Update for 01/31/2022: FFWM, CS, SNBY, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were declining premarket Monday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently retreating by 0.44%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 1% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up almost 1%.

First Foundation (FFWM) reported Q4 earnings of $0.51 per diluted share, up from $0.50 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.21. First Foundation was recently down more than 1%.

Switzerland's Office of the Attorney General is seeking roughly 42.4 million Swiss francs ($45.5 million) in compensation from Credit Suisse Group (CS) over the bank's alleged role in a money-laundering case, Reuters reported, citing an e-mailed statement from a spokesperson for the Swiss Federal Criminal Court. Credit Suisse was marginally higher recently.

Signature Bank (SBNY) announced its collaboration with Brooklyn Legal Services Corporation A to distribute $100,000 in Federal Home Loan Bank of New York grants. Signature Bank was slightly lower in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FFWM CS XLF FAS

Latest Personal Finance Videos

Financial Literacy Resources For Gen Z And Beyond

Jan 27, 2022

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular