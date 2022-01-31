Banking
Financial Sector Update for 01/31/2022: DLO, GBOX, SAN, SC

MT Newswires
Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1.3% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 0.5%.

Bitcoin was 1.4% higher at $38,430 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was flat around 1.782%.

In company news, DLocal (DLO) rose over 13% after HSBC Monday raised its investment call for the Uruguay-based payments processor to buy from hold.

GreenBox POS (GBOX) added 6.6% after the blockchain-based payments company said an investor holding $100 million of its convertible notes agreed to accept $6.9 million payment in exchange for trimming the principal amount of the convertible notes by $6 million, extending the conversion date until May 2 and cutting the initial conversion price by 20% to $12 a share.

Banco Santander (SAN) declined 1.5% after the Spanish financial services company Monday said it has completed its repurchase of all of the common shares of its former Santander Consumer USA Holdings (SC) affiliate at $41.50 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

