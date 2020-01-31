Financial Sector Update for 01/31/2020: XP,V,CACC

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -2.44%

BAC -1.76%

WFC -1.93%

C -2.59%

USB -1.64%

Financial stocks were retreating in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index declining 1.8% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling 1.9%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 2.5%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) XP (XP) climbed 2.4% on Friday after the Brazilian financial technology company reported a 103% increase in assets under management on Dec. 31 compared with the end of 2018, rising to BRL409 billion, or about $95.52 billion. The number of active retail clients of XP brands also rose 91% year-over-year to more than 1.7 million, according to preliminary figures released late Thursday by the company.

In other sector news:

(-) Visa (V) fell over almost 4% after the credit card issuer reported non-GAAP net income of $1.46 per share for its fiscal Q1 ended Dec. 31, up from $1.30 per share during the year-ago period but missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. Revenue rose 9.8% year-over-year to $6.05 billion but also trailed the $6.08 billion Street view.

(-) Credit Acceptance (CACC) dropped more than 9% on Friday. The auto-loans company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $9.22 per share, improving on a $7.85 per share profit during the same quarter last year and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.31 per share. Revenue increased 12.6% to $385.9 million, also edging past the $385.3 million Street view.

