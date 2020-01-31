Financial Sector Update for 01/31/2020: V, KKR, AON, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.71%

BAC: -0.87%

WFC: -0.65%

C: -1.30%

USB: Flat

Top financial stocks were mostly retreating pre-bell Friday.

Early movers include:

(-) Visa (V), which was down more than 2% after it posted non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.46 for Q1 of fiscal 2020, compared with $1.30 a year ago. The result slightly missed the consensus estimate of $1.47 compiled by Capital IQ.

(+) KKR (KKR) was up more than 1% as it posted Q4 adjusted earnings per share of $0.44, down from $0.55 during the same period last year, but beating the Capital IQ consensus forecast of $0.42 a share.

In other sector news:

(=) Aon (AON) was unchanged after it booked Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.53 per share, up from $2.14 per share a year ago and more than the $2.47 per share average Street estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.