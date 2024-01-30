Financial Sector Update for 01/30/2024: PPBI, UBS, MSCI, HONE

Financial stocks were advancing in late Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.8% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 0.9%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was shedding 0.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 0.5% to $43,510, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell 3 basis points to 4.06%.

In economic news, US job openings rose to 9.026 million in December, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, compared with expectations for a drop to 8.75 million in a survey compiled by Bloomberg as of 7:50 am ET and up from a revised 8.925 million in November.

The Conference Board's measure of consumer confidence rose to 114.8 in January, the highest since December 2021, from a revised 108 in December, above the 114.5 estimate in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Pacific Premier Bancorp's (PPBI) shares fell 3.4% after Raymond James downgraded the company to outperform from strong buy following Q4 results.

UBS (UBS) handed pink slips to some of its senior bankers as it integrates Credit Suisse into the fold, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. UBS shares rose almost 1%.

MSCI (MSCI) shares jumped over 10% after the company reported higher Q4 adjusted earnings and operating revenue in addition to raising its quarterly dividend.

HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) reported a Q4 loss Tuesday of $0.17 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $0.21 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.16. Its shares fell 3.1%

