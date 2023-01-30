Financial Sector Update for 01/30/2023: SOFI, BSRR, AROW, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Monday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently slipping by 0.6%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 2.2% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 1.6% higher.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) was advancing by over 9% after it reported a Q4 loss of $0.05 per diluted share, narrower than the $0.15 loss a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.09.

Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) reported Q4 earnings of $0.47 per diluted share, down from $0.63 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.71. Sierra Bancorp was recently climbing past 1%.

Arrow Financial (AROW) was almost 1% lower after it reported Q4 earnings of $0.73 per diluted share, up from $0.62 a year earlier. An analyst polled by Capital IQ expected $0.80.

