Banking
SOFI

Financial Sector Update for 01/30/2023: SOFI, BSRR, AROW, XLF, FAS, FAZ

January 30, 2023 — 09:20 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were declining premarket Monday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently slipping by 0.6%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 2.2% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 1.6% higher.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) was advancing by over 9% after it reported a Q4 loss of $0.05 per diluted share, narrower than the $0.15 loss a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.09.

Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) reported Q4 earnings of $0.47 per diluted share, down from $0.63 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.71. Sierra Bancorp was recently climbing past 1%.

Arrow Financial (AROW) was almost 1% lower after it reported Q4 earnings of $0.73 per diluted share, up from $0.62 a year earlier. An analyst polled by Capital IQ expected $0.80.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SOFI
BSRR
AROW
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.