Financial Sector Update for 01/30/2023: MQ,EXPI,CINF,SOFI

Financial stocks steadied slightly late in Monday trading with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.6% while the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was off 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index dropped 1.3%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) sinking 1.2%.

Bitcoin fell 4.7% to $22,686, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 2.9 basis points to 3.555%.

Marqeta (MQ) slid 4.7% after the card issuing and processing firm Monday announced its purchase of credit card program management Power Finance for $223 million in cash, plus a $52 million milestone payment likely to be achieved during the next year.

eXp World Holdings (EXPI) stock declined past 10%. The Delaware Court of Chancery tentatively approved a proposed settlement agreement to a shareholder lawsuit on Friday calling on the digital real estate brokerage company to adopt or continue certain governance measures and pay $500,000 to cover attorney and other legal costs in exchange for the plaintiffs dropping all claims.

Cincinnati Financial (CINF) shares rose 5.8% after the insurance company late Friday declared a $0.75 per share quarterly dividend, up 9% from its previous distribution to investors.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) shares rose 12%. The digital financial services company said its Q4 net loss narrowed to $0.05 a share from $0.15 per share a year earlier and revenue climbed, both beating estimates by analysts.

