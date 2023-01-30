Financial Sector Update for 01/30/2023: EXPI,CINF,SOFI

Financial stocks were falling in Monday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.2% while the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was off less than 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 0.5% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was slipping nearly 1%.

Bitcoin was falling 2.1% to $23,124, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 2.9 basis points to 3.555%.

In company news, eXp World Holdings (EXPI) stock declined past 7% after late Friday saying the Delaware Court of Chancery has tentatively approved a proposed settlement agreement to a shareholder lawsuit calling on the digital real estate brokerage company to adopt or continue certain governance measures and pay $500,000 to cover attorney and other legal costs in exchange for the plaintiffs dropping all claims. eXp World and the individual defendants all deny any of the alleged wrongdoing and said it agreed to the settlement to eliminate the uncertainty and costs of further litigation, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

Cincinnati Financial (CINF) shares rose 6% after the insurance company late Friday declared a $0.75 per share quarterly dividend, up 9% over its previous distribution to investors.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) shares rose past 13% after the digital financial services firm narrowed its Q4 net loss to $0.05 a share from $0.15 per share a year ago and revenue climbed to $456.7 million from $285.6 million and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.09 per share loss on $425.8 million in revenue.

