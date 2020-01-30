Financial Sector Update for 01/30/2020: SEIC,AMP,APO

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.16%

BAC -0.23%

WFC -0.02%

C -0.61%

USB +0.05%

Financial stocks were edging lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.1% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 also were falling 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead/retreating 0.2%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) SEI Investments Company (SEIC) was ahead more than 4% in Thursday trade after reporting a 4% increase in Q4 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $423.2 million during the three months ended Dec. 31 and narrowly topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for $422.4 million in quarterly revenue by the wealth manager.

In other sector news:

(+) Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) climbed fractionally after the asset manager late Wednesday reported a 3.5% increase in its adjusted Q4 operating revenue, excluding home and auto sales, over year-ago levels, rising to $3.29 billion and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $3.05 billion in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31.

(-) Apollo Global Management (APO) fell 9% after the private-equity firm reported Q4 net income of $0.68 per share, reversing a $1 per share net loss during the year-ago period but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.73 per share profit for the three months ended Dec. 31.

