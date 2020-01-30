Financial Sector Update for 01/30/2020: PYPL, BX, MA, JPM, WFC, BAC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:
JPM: -0.92%
BAC: -0.76%
WFC: -0.47%
C: -0.94%
USB: Flat
Most financial majors were retreating pre-market Thursday.
Early movers include:
(-) PayPal Holdings (PYPL), which was more than 2% lower even after booking Q4 net income of $0.86 per share, up 24% from $0.69 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting EPS of $0.83.
(+) Blackstone Group (BX) was up more than 1% after it reported Q4 earnings of $0.71 per share, swinging from a net loss of $0.02 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting earnings of $0.66 per share.
In other sector news:
(-) Mastercard (MA) was slightly lower even as it posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.96 per share, up from $1.55 last year and above the average forecast of $1.87 per share from a Capital IQ poll of analysts.
