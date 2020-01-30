Banking
PYPL

Financial Sector Update for 01/30/2020: PYPL, BX, MA, JPM, WFC, BAC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.92%

BAC: -0.76%

WFC: -0.47%

C: -0.94%

USB: Flat

Most financial majors were retreating pre-market Thursday.

Early movers include:

(-) PayPal Holdings (PYPL), which was more than 2% lower even after booking Q4 net income of $0.86 per share, up 24% from $0.69 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting EPS of $0.83.

(+) Blackstone Group (BX) was up more than 1% after it reported Q4 earnings of $0.71 per share, swinging from a net loss of $0.02 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting earnings of $0.66 per share.

In other sector news:

(-) Mastercard (MA) was slightly lower even as it posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.96 per share, up from $1.55 last year and above the average forecast of $1.87 per share from a Capital IQ poll of analysts.

