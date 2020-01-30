Financial Sector Update for 01/30/2020: NMR,SEIC,AMP,APO

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.38%

BAC +0.58%

WFC +0.80%

C +0.37%

USB +0.38%

Financial stocks turned narrowly higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index advancing 0.2% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 also were ahead almost 0.5%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 0.4%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Nomura Holdings (NMR) was 4% higher in late Thursday trading after the Japanese financial holding company reported improved financial results for its fiscal Q3, earning JPY17.63 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, reversing a JPY28.52 net loss during the year-ago period profit following a 28.5% increase in revenue to JPY334.98 billion. Analysts, on average, were looking for Nomura to report Q3 net income of JPY13.94 on JPY312.85 billion in revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) SEI Investments Company (SEIC) was ahead almost 6% in Thursday trade after reporting a 4% increase in Q4 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $423.2 million during the three months ended Dec. 31 and narrowly topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for $422.4 million in quarterly revenue by the wealth manager.

(+) Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) climbed nearly 3% after the asset manager late Wednesday reported a 3.5% increase in its adjusted Q4 operating revenue, excluding home and auto sales, over year-ago levels, rising to $3.29 billion and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $3.05 billion in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31.

(-) Apollo Global Management (APO) fell over 8% after the private-equity firm reported Q4 net income of $0.68 per share, reversing a $1 per share net loss during the year-ago period but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.73 per share profit for the three months ended Dec. 31.

