Financial Sector Update for 01/29/2024: SOFI, TIPT, BEN

Financial stocks were decreasing in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was adding 0.4% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 2.1% to $42,961, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 6.5 basis points to 4.10%.

In economic news, the Federal Open Market Committee's two-day meeting is set to conclude on Wednesday. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, there's a 97% probability the US central bank will not cut its key rate.

In corporate news, SoFi Technologies (SOFI) shares nearly jumped 19.8% after the company swung to a Q4 profit, with revenue topping expectations, while it issued an upbeat full-year earnings outlook.

Tiptree Financial (TIPT) unit Fortegra said Monday that it has filed for an initial public offering of 18 million common shares at an expected price of $15 to $18 per share. Tiptree shares added 0.5%.

Franklin Resources (BEN) was shedding 2% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.65 per diluted share, up from $0.51 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.58.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.