Financial Sector Update for 01/29/2024: BX, SOFI, TIPT, BEN

Financial stocks were mixed late Monday afternoon with the NYSE Financial Index little changed, paring earlier losses, and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.2%, also erasing declines.

The Philadelphia Housing Index rose 0.9% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) gained 0.5%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 2.5% to $43,083, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 7 basis points to 4.09%.

In economic news, the Federal Open Market Committee's two-day meeting is set to conclude on Wednesday. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, there's a 97% probability the US central bank will not cut its key rate.

In corporate news, Blackstone (BX) said Monday that Thomas Nides, former vice chairman of Morgan Stanley (MS), joined the firm as vice chairman of strategy and client relations. Nides also served as the US ambassador to Israel from 2021 to 2023. Blackstone shares rose 2.2%.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) shares nearly jumped almost 20% after the company swung to a Q4 profit, with revenue topping expectations, while it issued an upbeat full-year earnings outlook.

Tiptree Financial (TIPT) unit Fortegra said Monday that it has filed for an initial public offering of 18 million common shares at an expected price of $15 to $18 per share. Tiptree shares added 1.7%.

Franklin Resources (BEN) was shedding 0.7% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.65 per diluted share, up from $0.51 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.58.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.