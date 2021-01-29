Financial Sector Update for 01/29/2021: SYF,WFC,HMST

Financial stocks were sliding with the broader Friday markets in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 2.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 2.0%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 2.6%.

In company news, Synchrony Financial (SYF) fell 6.5% after reporting year-over-year declines in Q4 net interest income and other revenue, upstaging the consumer lender also posting better-than-expected earnings during the final three months of 2020 and also authorizing an increase in its stock buyback program this year to $1.6 billion. Net interest income for the consumer lender declined 9.2% during Q4 from year-ago levels to $3.66 billion while other income dropped 21% to $82 million.

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) fell 2.8% after Friday launching a cash tender offer for up to $4.5 billion of 11 different series of its debt securities issued by its brokerage subsidiary and maturing between May 2020 through October 2025. The company will pay a $30 premium for each $1,000 in face value of the notes tendered by the Feb. 11 early deadline along an extra $2.30 to $17.38 to the fixed price for selected series of the notes and a spread of 0 to 65 basis points for the remaining series.

HomeStreet (HMST) still was fractionally higher after Friday declaring a $0.25 per share quarterly cash dividend, up 67% over its most recent distribution and payable Feb. 24 to investors of record on Feb. 9. The bank holding company also authorized an increase in its share purchases to $25 million.

