Financial Sector Update for 01/29/2021: SYF, SF, EBC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping in Friday's premarket trading with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently declining by 0.2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down 0.02% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 1% higher.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) was advancing by more than 2% as it reported Q4 earnings of $1.24 per share, up from $1.15 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.92.

Stifel Financial (SF) was inactive after it posted Q4 adjusted earnings available to common shareholders of $1.67 per diluted share, up from $1.26 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $1.32.

Eastern Bankshares (EBC) was unchanged after reporting Q4 non-GAAP operating earnings of $0.18 per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.16.

