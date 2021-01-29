Financial Sector Update for 01/29/2021: CUB,SYF,WFC,HMST

Financial stocks were ending above their worst levels of Friday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.4% this afternoon while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF also was off 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1.0%.

In company news, Cubic (CUB) was 1.5% lower in late trade, easing from an earlier 2.1% gain, after Friday saying its Cubic Transportation Systems division has launched a contactless fare payment option on Android for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority. The new TAP application can be used to pay transit fare on Metro and 25 additional TAP transit agencies throughout Los Angeles County, Cubic said.

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) fell 2.8% after Friday launching a cash tender offer for up to $4.5 billion of 11 different series of its debt securities issued by its brokerage subsidiary and maturing between May 2020 through October 2025. The company will pay a $30 premium for each $1,000 in face value of the notes tendered by the Feb. 11 early deadline along an extra $2.30 to $17.38 to the fixed price for selected series of the notes and a spread of 0 to 65 basis points for the remaining series.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) fell 6.1% after reporting year-over-year declines in Q4 net interest income and other revenue, upstaging the consumer lender also posting better-than-expected earnings during the final three months of 2020 and also authorizing an increase in its stock buyback program this year to $1.6 billion. Net interest income for the consumer lender declined 9.2% during Q4 from year-ago levels to $3.66 billion while other income dropped 21% to $82 million.

HomeStreet (HMST) still was fractionally higher after Friday declaring a $0.25 per share quarterly cash dividend, up 67% over its most recent distribution and payable Feb. 24 to investors of record on Feb. 9. The bank holding company also authorized an increase in its share purchases to $25 million.

