Financial Sector Update for 01/29/2020: SC,EVR,IVZ

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.3% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing 0.4%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 1.3%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Santander Consumer USA Holdings (SC) rose 12% on Wednesday after reporting Q4 net income that beat the Capital IQ consensus by $0.06 per share, with the consumer lender earning $0.43 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31 compared with a $0.29 per share year-ago profit. It also announced plans for a purchase of $1 billion of company stock.

In other sector news:

(+) Evercore Partners Inc (EVR) climbed over 9% after the investment banking company Wednesday reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $2.72 per share, slipping from an adjusted profit of $3.93 per share last year but still topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $2.35 per share. Revenue also declined compared with year-ago levels, falling 14.4% to $660.1 million but also beating the $576.2 million Street view.

(-) Invesco (IVZ) fell almost 2% after the asset manager reported Q4 net income of $0.64 per share, up from $0.44 per share during the year-ago period but still missing the Capital IQ estimate expecting a $0.70 per share quarterly profit.

