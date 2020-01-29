Financial Sector Update for 01/29/2020: RGA,SC,EVR,IVZ

Top Financial Stocks

Financial stocks lost ground during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index still rising 0.2% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling less than 0.1%, reversing a small mid-day gain. The Philadelphia Housing Index was down 0.7% after the National Association of Realtors reported a 4.9% drop in pending home sales during December compared with the prior month.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Reinsurance Group of Americas (RGA) declined 5% after late Tuesday reporting a decline in non-GAAP Q4 operating income to $3.43 per share from $3.46 per share during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.23 per share. The earnings miss also prompted Morgan Stanley Wednesday to lower its price target for Reinsurance Group shares by $2 to $145 each and reiterate its underweight investment rating for the company's stock.

In other sector news:

(+) Santander Consumer USA Holdings (SC) rose over 12% on Wednesday after reporting Q4 net income that beat the Capital IQ consensus by $0.06 per share, with the consumer lender earning $0.43 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31 compared with a $0.29 per share year-ago profit. It also announced plans for a purchase of $1 billion of company stock.

(+) Evercore Partners Inc (EVR) climbed almost 10% after the investment banking company Wednesday reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $2.72 per share, slipping from an adjusted profit of $3.93 per share last year but still topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $2.35 per share. Revenue also declined compared with year-ago levels, falling 14.4% to $660.1 million but also beating the $576.2 million Street view.

(-) Invesco (IVZ) fell 1.5% after the asset manager reported Q4 net income of $0.64 per share, up from $0.44 per share during the year-ago period but still missing the Capital IQ estimate expecting a $0.70 per share quarterly profit.

