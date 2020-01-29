Banking
Financial Sector Update for 01/29/2020: IVZ, EVR, MKTX, JPM, WFC, BAC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.13%

BAC: +0.06%

WFC: +0.04%

C: +0.14%

USB: Flat

Top financial stocks were mixed in Wednesday's pre-market trading.

Early movers include:

(-) Invesco (IVZ), which was more than 2% lower after posting a Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.64, up from $0.44 a year ago, but missing the Capital IQ estimate of $0.70 per share.

In other sector news:

(=) Evercore Partners Inc (EVR) was flat as it reported a Q4 adjusted profit of $2.72 per share, down from $3.93 per share in the prior-year period but higher than the $2.35 per share average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(=) MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) was unchanged after posting a Q4 net profit of $1.32 per share, up from $1.21 per share in the prior-year period and narrowly higher than consensus compiled by Capital IQ for $1.31 a share.

