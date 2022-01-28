Financial Sector Update for 01/28/2022: V, SYF, C, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently slipping by 0.1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.16% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up 0.6%.

Visa (V) shares were gaining 6% after it reported late Thursday fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $1.81 per share, up 27% year over year from non-GAAP EPS of $1.42 per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated normalized EPS of $1.70.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) reported Q4 earnings of $1.48 per diluted share, up from $1.24 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated normalized EPS of $1.41. Synchrony Financial shares were nearly 5% lower recently.

Citigroup (C) shares were slightly declining after its Citigroup Global Markets Asia unit was fined HK$348.3 million ($44.7 million) by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission for misconduct in its cash equities business.

