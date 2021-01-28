Financial Sector Update for 01/28/2021: SLM,AFG,ADS,IBKR,SCHW,GME,AMC

Financial stocks eased slightly from their earlier surge, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 2.0% in afternoon trading while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 2.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 0.5%, overcoming a midday decline.

In company news, Sallie Mae (SLM) was over 14% higher after reporting core net income of $1.15 per share for its Q4 ended Dec. 31, improving on a $0.33 per share normalized profit during the final three months of 2019 and blowing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting 0.37 per share. The specialty lender, formerly SLM Corp, also authorized a new $1.25 billion stock buyback program.

American Financial Group (AFG) climbed over 17% after late Wednesday announcing the sale of its annuity business to the life insurance arm of privately held Mass Mutual for $3.5 billion in cash. The property and casualty insurer said it expects to book a $7.10 to $7.90 per share after-tax gain after the deal closes in Q2 ending June 30.

Alliance Data Systems (ADS) rose 5% after reporting core Q4 net income of $3.31 per share, down from $4.12 per share during the final three months of 2019 but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $2.42 per share core profit. Alliance Thursday also said it licensed its merchant payments technology platform to Royal Bank of Canada (RY).

Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) rose 1.2%, reversing a midday decline that followed the online brokerage, Charles Schwab's (SCHW) TD Ameritrade and Robinhood Thursday moving to rein in some of the frenzied trading for a handful of stocks caught in a fight between individual investors banding together through social media and short-selling hedge funds that made large bets those stocks will lose value. Citing their "extraordinary volatility," Interactive was only allowing traders to liquidate their option positions for movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (AMC), retailer GameStop (GME) and three other companies. It also was requiring 100% and 300% margins for long and short stock positions, respectively. Robinhood and TD AmeriTrade separately announced similar trading restrictions. Schwab shares also were 1.2% higher.

