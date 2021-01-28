Financial Sector Update for 01/28/2021: MA, TROW, PUK, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) up 1% in recent trading. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 3% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were slipping past 2%.

Mastercard (MA) was gaining more than 4% in value even after reporting Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $1.64 per diluted share, down from $1.96 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected a gain of $1.52.

T. Rowe (TROW) was up down less than 1% as it posted Q4 adjusted EPS of $2.89, up from $2.03 a year earlier. The average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ was for EPS of $2.63.

Prudential (PUK) was over 8% lower amid plans to demerge its US unit Jackson Financial in Q2. Prudential said the demerger will help it separate from the unit more speedily than other options as the company focuses on Asian and African markets.

