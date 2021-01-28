Financial Sector Update for 01/28/2021: AFG,ADS,IBKR,SCHW,GME,AMC

Financial stocks were surging in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 2.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 2.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was falling 0.1%.

In company news, American Financial Group (AFG) climbed over 17% after late Wednesday announcing the sale of its annuity business to the life insurance arm of privately held Mass Mutualfor $3.5 billion in cash. The property and casualty insurer said it expects to book a $7.10 to $7.90 per share after-tax gain after the deal closes its Q2 ending June 30.

Alliance Data Systems (ADS) rose 4.2% after reporting core Q4 net income of $3.31 per share, down from $4.12 per share during the final three months of 2019 but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $2.42 per share core profit. Alliance Thursday also said it licensed its merchant payments technology platform to Royal Bank of Canada (RY).

Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) fell 1% after it and several rival online brokers Thursday moved to rein in some of the frenzied trading for a handful of stocks caught in a fight between individual investors banding together through social media and hedge fund short-sellers who made large bets those stocks will lose value. Interactive said it was only allowing traders to liquidate their option positions for movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (AMC), retailer GameStop (GME) and three other companies and also was requiring 100% and 300% margins for long and short stock positions, respectively, due to their "extraordinary volatility." Robinhood and Charles Schwab's (SCHW) TD Ameritrade Thursday announced similar trading restrictions for the stocks. Schwab shares were 3.9% higher this afternoon.

