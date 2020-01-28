Financial Sector Update for 01/28/2020: CIT, FBC, GWB, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.73%

BAC:+0.67%

WFC: +1.19%

C: +0.64%

USB: Flat

Most financial heavyweights were advancing pre-bell Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(+) CIT Group (CIT), which was up more than 4% after it booked a Q4 EPS of $1.27, up from $0.78 in the year-ago quarter and above the Capital IQ-compiled estimate of $1.08.

In other sector news:

(=) Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) was flat as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1 per diluted share, up from $0.72 per share a year ago and also above the $0.95 average analyst estimate compiled by Capital IQ.

(=) Great Western Bancorp (GWB) was unchanged after posting fiscal Q1 financial results that met earnings expectations but missed on revenue. For the quarter ended Dec. 31, the company reported net income of $0.77 per share, compared with $0.79 per share a year ago and in line with analysts' estimates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.