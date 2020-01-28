Financial Sector Update for 01/28/2020: CG,BRO,IBTX,GWB

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +1.86%

BAC +1.40%

WFC +0.58%

C +0.82%

USB +0.78%

Financial stocks were maintaining their afternoon advance, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.0% in late trade while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were ahead over 1.3%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was advancing over 1.9%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) The Carlyle Group (CG) was 1% higher this afternoon following reports the private-equity firm has secured a $58.5 million rescue package from lenders for its struggling Addison Lee cab operator unit. The banks also will refinance around $130.1 million of Addison Lee loans, extending the maturity on the debt by seven years, a source familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

In other sector news:

(+) Brown & Brown (BRO) rose almost 8% after the insurance broker late Monday reported non-GAAP net income and revenue for its Q4 ended Dec. 31 exceeding Wall Street estimates. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $0.28 per share, improving on $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share. Revenue increased 13.8% year-over-year to $579.0 million, also topping the $563.56 million analyst mean.

(+) Independent Bank (IBTX) was rising 2% late Tuesday, reversing an earlier decline. The bank holding company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1.32 per share, up from $1.12 per share during the year-ago period and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus looking for an adjusted profit of $1.32 per share.

(-) Great Western Bancorp (GWB) dropped more than 5% after Tuesday reporting fiscal Q1 revenue trailing Wall Street forecasts. Revenue slipped 0.6% during the three months ended Dec. 31 compared with the year-ago period, falling to $120.9 million and missing the $123.1 million analyst mean.

