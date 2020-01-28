Financial Sector Update for 01/28/2020: BRO,IBTX,GWB

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +2.19%

BAC +1.74%

WFC +0.97%

C +1.45%

USB +1.38%

Financial stocks were climbing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.0% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were ahead over 1.4%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was advancing 1.7%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Brown & Brown (BRO) rose more than 7% after the insurance broker late Monday reported non-GAAP net income and revenue for its Q4 ended Dec. 31 exceeding Wall Street estimates. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $0.28 per share, improving on $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share. Revenue increased 13.8% year-over-year to $579.0 million, also topping the $563.56 million analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(-) Independent Bank (IBTX) fell over 2% on Tuesday. The bank holding company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1.32 per share, up from $1.12 per share during the year-ago period and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus looking for an adjusted profit of $1.32 per share.

(-) Great Western Bancorp (GWB) dropped about 6% after Tuesday reporting fiscal Q1 revenue trailing Wall Street forecasts. Revenue slipped 0.6% during the three months ended Dec. 31 compared with the year-ago period, falling to $120.9 million and missing the $123.1 million analyst mean.

