Banking
BRO

Financial Sector Update for 01/28/2020: BRO,IBTX,GWB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +2.19%

BAC +1.74%

WFC +0.97%

C +1.45%

USB +1.38%

Financial stocks were climbing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.0% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were ahead over 1.4%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was advancing 1.7%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Brown & Brown (BRO) rose more than 7% after the insurance broker late Monday reported non-GAAP net income and revenue for its Q4 ended Dec. 31 exceeding Wall Street estimates. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $0.28 per share, improving on $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share. Revenue increased 13.8% year-over-year to $579.0 million, also topping the $563.56 million analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(-) Independent Bank (IBTX) fell over 2% on Tuesday. The bank holding company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1.32 per share, up from $1.12 per share during the year-ago period and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus looking for an adjusted profit of $1.32 per share.

(-) Great Western Bancorp (GWB) dropped about 6% after Tuesday reporting fiscal Q1 revenue trailing Wall Street forecasts. Revenue slipped 0.6% during the three months ended Dec. 31 compared with the year-ago period, falling to $120.9 million and missing the $123.1 million analyst mean.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BRO IBTX GWB

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular