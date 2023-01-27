Financial Sector Update for 01/27/2023: FIBK,AX,AXP,EBC

Financial stocks largely maintained their midday gains during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) both climbing 0.5%.

Data Friday showed the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index - the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge - rose 5.0% year-over-year during December, according to the Commerce Department, slowing from a 5.5% increase in November and matching market expectations. Personal income grew by 0.2% last month, slowing from November's 0.3% rise but also matching Wall Street expectations for December.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.8% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was ahead 1.3%.

Bitcoin was increasing 1.3% to $23,321, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 2.5 basis points to 3.518%.

In company news, First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) was sinking almost 11% on Friday after disappointing Wall Street with its Q4 results, including a $0.82 per diluted share profit for the three months ended Dec. 31, down from $0.83 a year earlier, and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting the bank holding company to earn $1.03 per share. Revenue of $300 million for the quarter also trailed $312.3 million analyst mean.

Eastern Bankshares (EBC) tumbled 8.9% after reporting improved Q4 operating earnings and revenue compared with year-ago levels but still trailing Wall Street expectations for the three months ended Dec. 31. The bank holding company earned $0.31 per share, up from $0.26 per share during the final three months of 2021 but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus call by $0.05 per share, while total revenue rose to $194.5 million from $171.4 million last year and also trailing the $206 million analyst mean.

To the upside, American Express (AXP) was climbing over 10% on Friday after the credit-card company issued an upbeat profit forecast, saying its expects net income in a range of $11 to $11.40 a share and consolidate total revenue to grow between 15% to 17% during 2023. That compares with the consensus call of analysts polled by Capital IQ looking for Amex to earn $10.45 per share this year on $58.79 billion in revenue, which would be an 11.2% increase over its $52.86 billion in revenue during 2022.

Axos Financial (AX) jumped more than 14% after the bank holding company reported a non-GAAP profit of $1.38 per share, improving on adjusted net income of $1.04 per share during the year-ago quarter and breezing the Capital IQ consensus call looking for $1.23 per share. Total revenue rose to $228.2 million compared with $176.4 million in combined net interest and non-interest incomes during the final three months of 2021 and also topping the $217.3 million analyst mean.

