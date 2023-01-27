Banking
AXP

Financial Sector Update for 01/27/2023: AXP, STEL, PACW, XLF, FAS, FAZ

January 27, 2023 — 09:13 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Friday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was 0.17% lower recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.07% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.68% higher.

American Express (AXP) reported Q4 earnings of $2.07 per diluted share, down from $2.18 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $2.23. American Express was climbing past 6% in recent premarket activity.

Stellar Bancorp (STEL) was declining by more than 5% after it reported Q4 earnings of $0.04 per diluted share, down from $0.74 a year earlier. Four out of five analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.47.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) was over 4% lower after it reported Q4 earnings of $0.33 per diluted share, down from $1.14 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.97.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AXP
STEL
PACW
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.