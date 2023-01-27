Financial Sector Update for 01/27/2023: AXP, STEL, PACW, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Friday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was 0.17% lower recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.07% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.68% higher.

American Express (AXP) reported Q4 earnings of $2.07 per diluted share, down from $2.18 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $2.23. American Express was climbing past 6% in recent premarket activity.

Stellar Bancorp (STEL) was declining by more than 5% after it reported Q4 earnings of $0.04 per diluted share, down from $0.74 a year earlier. Four out of five analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.47.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) was over 4% lower after it reported Q4 earnings of $0.33 per diluted share, down from $1.14 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.97.

