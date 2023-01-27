Financial Sector Update for 01/27/2023: AX, AXP, EBC

Financial stocks have turned moderately higher during Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.5% while the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was ahead 0.2%.

Data Friday showed the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index - the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge - rose 5.0% year-over-year during December, according to the Commerce Department, slowing from a 5.5% increase in November and matching market expectations. Personal income also grew by 0.2% last month, slowing from November's 0.3% rise but also matching Wall Street expectations for December.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.4% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was ahead 0.6%.

Bitcoin was increasing 0.4% to $23,167, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 3.3 basis points to 3.52%.

In company news, Axos Financial (AX) jumped 15% after the bank holding company reported a non-GAAP profit of of $1.38 per share, improving on adjusted net income of $1.04 per share during the year-ago quarter and breezing past the Capital IQ consensus call looking for $1.23 per share.

American Express (AXP) was climbing over 12% after the credit-card firm issued an upbeat profit forecast, saying it expects net income in a range of $11 to $11.40 a share and revenue growing between 15% to 17% during 2023. That compares with the consensus call of analysts polled by Capital IQ looking for Amex to earn $10.45 per share this year on $58.79 billion in revenue, which would be an 11.2% increase over its $52.86 billion in revenue during 2022.

Eastern Bankshares (EBC) tumbled 9.1% after reporting improved Q4 operating earnings and revenue compared with year-ago levels but still trailing Wall Street expectations.

