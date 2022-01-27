Financial Sector Update for 01/27/2022: NSEC,MA,HAFC,ORI

Financial stocks were moderately lower late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping 0.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) both were down 2.1%.

Bitcoin was dropping 2.3% to $36,322 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was falling 4.1 basis points to 1.807%.

In company news, National Security Group (NSEC) was surging, climbing as much as 74% to reach a five-year high, after the insurance holding company agreed to be acquired by VR Insurance Holdings for $16.35 per share in cash, or almost 82% premium over its last closing price.

Mastercard (MA) climbed 2.8% after the credit card issuer reported Q4 net income and revenue topping Wall Street expectations as spending trends strengthened despite the impact of the omicron variant on cross-border travel as well as ongoing supply-chain constraints and inflation pressures. Excluding one-time items, it earned $2.35 per share, up from $1.64 during the year-ago period, while revenue increased 27% to $5.22 billion. Analysts, on average, had been expecting $2.12 per share and $4.12 billion, respectively.

Old Republic International (ORI) rose 1.4% after the property insurance and title company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.88 per share for its Q4 ended Dec. 31, up from $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year and exceeding the two-analyst mean expecting $0.74 per share. Total operating revenue grew 10.7% year-over-year to $2.27 billion, also topping the $2.19 billion single-analyst estimate.

Among decliners, Hanmi Financial (HAFC) was 1.8% lower, reversing an earlier 3% gain that followed the bank holding company increasing its quarterly dividend by 10% to $0.22 per share.

