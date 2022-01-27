Financial Sector Update for 01/27/2022: HAFC,HONE,ORI

Financial stocks have turned narrowly lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping less than 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) both were down 1.0%.

Bitcoin was dropping 4.7% to $36,322 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 6.3 basis points lower at 1.785%.

In company news, Hanmi Financial (HAFC) was 1.2% lower, reversing an earlier 3% gain that followed the bank holding company increasing its quarterly dividend by 10% to $0.22 per share.

HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) was little changed after Thursday reporting declines in its Q4 earnings and revenue compared with year-ago levels, also trailing Wall Street expectations, and said CEO James Blake will retire May 18 and will be succeeded by chief operating officer Joseph Casey.

Old Republic International (ORI) rose 2.2% after the property insurance and title company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.88 per share for its Q4 ended Dec. 31, up from $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year and exceeding the two-analyst mean expecting $0.74 per share. Total operating revenue grew 10.7% year-over-year to $2.27 billion, also topping the $2.19 billion single-analyst estimate.

